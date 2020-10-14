Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 2-6

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 day ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 2 and Friday, November 6, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

With "bangin' hibachi burger".

C1 3 b13 and rounding out the top 5: miramar raw bar and tapas with "miramar burger au poivre".

It's time now to take at middle georgia's latest food service inspection scores.

Here are the bottom scores from the past week in restaurant report card.

Grits cafe 17 w johnston st.

Forsyth, ga 31029 last inspection score: 90 last inspection date: 11-03-2020 props 1289 s houston lake rd warner robins, ga 31088 last inspection score: 90 last inspection date: 11-03-2020 macon city auditorium (food service) 415 first st macon, ga 31201 last inspection score: 90 last inspection date: 11-06-2020 bojangles 1858 n columbia st milledgeville, ga 31061 last inspection score: 90 last inspection date: 11-06-2020 dunkin' 155 n lee st forsyth, ga 31029 last inspection score: 88 last inspection date: 11-02-2020 subway 12017 watson blvd unit a byron, ga 31008 last inspection score: 86