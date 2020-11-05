Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: US records more than 2,00,000 cases in 1 day, all previous records broken | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Covid-19: US records more than 2,00,000 cases in 1 day, all previous records broken | Oneindia News

Covid-19: US records more than 2,00,000 cases in 1 day, all previous records broken | Oneindia News

Coronavirus Pandemic is raging like wildfires in the United States, as it breached another grim milestone.

US recorded more than 2 Lakh cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, breaking all previous records.

According to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 201,961 cases were added in 24 hours.

In the 24-hour period, 1,535 deaths from Covid-19 were registered, a record in recent months as the US struggles to contain the spread of the pandemic.

For a week now, the number of new infections have been trending at over 100,000 each day.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have also hit an all-time high, with more than 60,000 people hospitalized across the country.

#Coronavirus #Pfizer #UnitedStates


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: US records worst day of pandemic, 100,000 new cases

Covid 19 coronavirus: US records worst day of pandemic, 100,000 new cases On any other day, the United States breaking a single-day record for new coronavirus cases would be...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Over 126,000 COVID-19 cases reported in U.S., a new single-day record

The United States saw more than 126,000 new COVID-19 infections Friday, setting a record for new...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

US Sets Record For Coronavirus Hospitalizations With Over 60,000 [Video]

US Sets Record For Coronavirus Hospitalizations With Over 60,000

The U.S. set a grim new record on Tuesday, with more than 60,000 Americans hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:53Published
COVID Curve Going Back Up In New Jersey [Video]

COVID Curve Going Back Up In New Jersey

The COVID curve is going back up in New Jersey. Parts of Newark are especially concerning, and a curfew even stricter than the governor's is now in effect there; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:16Published
73 More Pitt Students Test Positive For Coronavirus Since Friday [Video]

73 More Pitt Students Test Positive For Coronavirus Since Friday

Since Friday, Pitt's 5-day moving average of new coronavirus cases per day has doubled. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more from Oakland.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:27Published