Covid-19: US records more than 2,00,000 cases in 1 day, all previous records broken | Oneindia News

Coronavirus Pandemic is raging like wildfires in the United States, as it breached another grim milestone.

US recorded more than 2 Lakh cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, breaking all previous records.

According to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 201,961 cases were added in 24 hours.

In the 24-hour period, 1,535 deaths from Covid-19 were registered, a record in recent months as the US struggles to contain the spread of the pandemic.

For a week now, the number of new infections have been trending at over 100,000 each day.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have also hit an all-time high, with more than 60,000 people hospitalized across the country.

