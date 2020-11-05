We showed courage, secured 6% votes contesting alone: Chirag Paswan

LJP chief Chirag Paswan on party's performance said that "around 25 lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and we secured 6% votes contesting alone." "Happy that Bihar gave love to LJP, around 25 Lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and we secured 6% votes while contesting alone.
We were called 'pichhlaggu party' that can do something only with other's support.
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128 seats with BJP ahead in 73, JDU in 49, VIP in 5 and HAM 1 seat. The latest trends are contrary to most exit polls which had predicted a win for Mahagathbandhan in the state. The BJP appears set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U), as it has been leading in 73 seats with the JDU ahead in 49 as of 3 pm. The counting of votes began at 8 am for 243 member assembly seats on Tuesday. Elections for the 243-assembly seats were held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. Chirag Paswan led LJP, which went solo in the polls, has failed to make any major impact with the party ahead in 2 seats as of 3 pm according to the election commission website. Watch the full video for all the details.
Soon after the victory of Nitish Kumar-led NDA in Bihar assembly polls, posters were put up outside BJP office in Patna. Posters thanked voters of Bihar. NDA won majority by winning 125 of 243 seats. BJP performed a key role in NDA's victory as the party won 74 seats.
