Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We showed courage, secured 6% votes contesting alone: Chirag Paswan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
We showed courage, secured 6% votes contesting alone: Chirag Paswan

We showed courage, secured 6% votes contesting alone: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) secured only one seat in Bihar assembly elections.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan on party's performance said that "around 25 lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and we secured 6% votes contesting alone." "Happy that Bihar gave love to LJP, around 25 Lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and we secured 6% votes while contesting alone.

We were called 'pichhlaggu party' that can do something only with other's support.

We showed courage," said Chirag Paswan.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chirag Paswan Chirag Paswan Indian bihari politician

Bihar Election Result Analysis: Chirag Paswan hails PM Modi, says Nitish Kumar won because of him

 Chirag, who left NDA just before the polls, said that the voters in the state have expressed their faith in PM Modi.
DNA

Bihar Election Results 2020 live updates: Chirag Paswan's game pulls Nitish Kumar to third place

 Bihar Election Results 2020 live updates: Nitish Kumar's could have been the single-largest party if every candidate had not had to contend with an opponent from..
DNA

Lok Janshakti Party Lok Janshakti Party Political party in India

Bihar polls: BJP improves tally, but new alliance arithmetic pulls down NDA vote share since 2019 LS elections

 Riding on the 'Modi wave' in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance, which included LJP, had garnered more than 53 per cent votes and won..
IndiaTimes
JDU workers burst crackers as latest trends show NDA majority in Bihar [Video]

JDU workers burst crackers as latest trends show NDA majority in Bihar

JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128 seats with BJP ahead in 73, JDU in 49, VIP in 5 and HAM 1 seat. The latest trends are contrary to most exit polls which had predicted a win for Mahagathbandhan in the state. The BJP appears set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U), as it has been leading in 73 seats with the JDU ahead in 49 as of 3 pm. The counting of votes began at 8 am for 243 member assembly seats on Tuesday. Elections for the 243-assembly seats were held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. Chirag Paswan led LJP, which went solo in the polls, has failed to make any major impact with the party ahead in 2 seats as of 3 pm according to the election commission website. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:14Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Posters thanking voters put up outside Patna BJP office after NDA's victory [Video]

Posters thanking voters put up outside Patna BJP office after NDA's victory

Soon after the victory of Nitish Kumar-led NDA in Bihar assembly polls, posters were put up outside BJP office in Patna. Posters thanked voters of Bihar. NDA won majority by winning 125 of 243 seats. BJP performed a key role in NDA's victory as the party won 74 seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Lakh 100,000 (1,00,000 in Indian numbering)


Related videos from verified sources

Evm [Video]

Evm

Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published
Chirag Paswan to play kingmaker in Bihar govt formation? | Oneindia News [Video]

Chirag Paswan to play kingmaker in Bihar govt formation? | Oneindia News

Trends suggest Chirag Paswan's LJP may play kingmaker. Ram Vilas Paswan's son is projected to receive sympathy votes and his party may settle for single digit seats in Bihar between 3 and 5, enough to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published
Nitish can take retirement but will go to jail if found guilty in corruption charges: Chirag Paswan [Video]

Nitish can take retirement but will go to jail if found guilty in corruption charges: Chirag Paswan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark jolted the political lane today. National President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on the same and slammed him by saying that he..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published