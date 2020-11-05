We showed courage, secured 6% votes contesting alone: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) secured only one seat in Bihar assembly elections.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan on party's performance said that "around 25 lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and we secured 6% votes contesting alone." "Happy that Bihar gave love to LJP, around 25 Lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and we secured 6% votes while contesting alone.

We were called 'pichhlaggu party' that can do something only with other's support.

We showed courage," said Chirag Paswan.