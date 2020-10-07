Pfizer's vaccine not practical for rural India, challenging to maintain cold chain: AIIMS Director
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Pfizer's vaccine not practical for rural India, challenging to maintain cold chain: AIIMSDirector
AIIMS Director (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria reacted on the availability of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines in India and availability of their doses in the country.
He said that the data released by the company is very encouraging but it should be looked very carefully.
"Whatever vaccines they are making have potential of giving immunogenicity and protection as far as COVID-19 is concern," he said.
"The challenge with the vaccines is that, how long the immunity lasts and how much protective value that it gives as far as individuals are concerns," Dr Guleria added.
"He said that other challenge with the Pfizer vaccine is that the vaccine should be kept at a very low temperature which is not practical for rural parts of the country and tough to maintain the cold chain," he further said.
After National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed blanket ban on use and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30, firecracker markets in Ludhiana are witnessing surge in demand. According to a firecracker seller, people are coming from Delhi-NCR to Ludhiana to celebrate Diwali. Sellers this year are going 'vocal for local' and boycotting Chinese firecrackers. Ban was imposed on firecrackers due to deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that three times more Covid-19 tests are being conducted as against the last peak of positive cases. Jain's statement comes amid the surge in Covid cases in the national capital. He also spoke on increasing ICU beds for Covid patients admitted to the hospitals. "We conducted more than 59,000 Covid-19 tests on November 10. During the last peak, we were conducting 17,000-18,000 tests per day. Three times more tests are being done now as compared to last peak. No doubt the third peak is here, we hope cases fall in next couple of days," the state health minister said. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has more than 41,300 active cases.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
Taj Mahal in Agra is surrounded by layer of pollutants. The city is hit by air pollution. People are facing breathing issues. Double whammy of COVID-19 and air pollution has led to decrease in footfall. Air Quality Index in Agra stood at 342 in 'very poor' category.
Bihar votes in first phase, amid Covid guidelines. Record recoveries in Bengal amid fear of 'tsunami' of Covid cases. Pfizer is optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020. And Here's how SRK replied..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:47Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on October 07 came down heavy on All India Institute of Medical Sciences' report which ruled out the possibility of murder. Vikas Singh informed that a..