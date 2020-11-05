Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake

The court session of Farah Ki Adalat continued in the Bigg Boss 14 house on Day 39 and it was later followed by an extremely exciting nomination task.

While Aly Goni was asked to destroy Jasmin Bhasin’s doll ‘Dollu’ to save Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli had to sacrifice her mother’s blanket for Jaan Kumar Sanu’s sake.

Here’s everything that happened in last night’s episode!