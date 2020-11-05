Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake

Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 08:20s - Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake

Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake

The court session of Farah Ki Adalat continued in the Bigg Boss 14 house on Day 39 and it was later followed by an extremely exciting nomination task.

While Aly Goni was asked to destroy Jasmin Bhasin’s doll ‘Dollu’ to save Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli had to sacrifice her mother’s blanket for Jaan Kumar Sanu’s sake.

Here’s everything that happened in last night’s episode!


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14, Day 28, Preview: Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia have an argument over Aly Goni; Rubina and Abhinav celebrate Karwa Chauth

Bigg Boss 14, Day 28, Preview: Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia will get into a heated argument over...
Bollywood Life - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Goni Becomes The New Captain [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Goni Becomes The New Captain

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, the dance competition continued and finally, the house got a new captain. But that wasn't without the drama. Pavitra had a fallout wiith Rahul when he revealed he..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:40Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Highlights: Housemates Face Judgment In Farah Khan’s Adalat [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Highlights: Housemates Face Judgment In Farah Khan’s Adalat

After an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 housemates endured a grilling session in Farah Khan's adalat. Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who finally came..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 08:15Published
Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Eijaz-Pavitra Lock Horns [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Eijaz-Pavitra Lock Horns

Last episode of Bigg Boss saw yet another huge fight- this time between Eijaz and Pavitra. Pavitra accused Eijaz of being ungrateful and also called him a chameleon. Aly Goni entered the house as a..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 06:14Published