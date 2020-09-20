Global  
 

Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence

Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the nation inobserving a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, as they marked the centenaryof the burial of the Unknown Warrior.

Wearing face masks Charles and Camillajoined a socially distanced congregation at Westminster Abbey for a servicemarking 100 years to the day since the body of the unidentified serviceman waslaid rest.


