Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the nation inobserving a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, as they marked the centenaryof the burial of the Unknown Warrior.
Wearing face masks Charles and Camillajoined a socially distanced congregation at Westminster Abbey for a servicemarking 100 years to the day since the body of the unidentified serviceman waslaid rest.
The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since.
Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office.
The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.
Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer.
Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event.
Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Queen has been seen in a face covering for the first time as she visitedWestminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the grave of the UnknownWarrior. The royal family has sported an assortment of face coverings duringthe pandemic – from the Duchess of Cornwall’s trendy leopard print mask to theDuchess of Cambridge’s in classic floral Liberty fabrics.
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Ulster Museum in Belfastduring a one-day trip to Northern Ireland. They met a number of young nurseswho completed their training early to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
The UK has fallen silent to honour those who lost who have served and lost their lives in the Armed Forces.
A Hurricane and three Spitfires carry out a flypast to mark the 80thanniversary of the Battle of Britain after a memorial service at WestminsterAbbey. This year’s service, which is the venue’s first since lockdown, sawattendance significantly reduced and social distancing measures in place for79 invited guests. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the guests at theservice, as well Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Marshal of the Royal AirForce Lord Stirrup, representing the Prince of Wales.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a reading at a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain.
The service, held at Westminster Abbey, was the venue's first major event since lockdown.
Westminster Abbey has held a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain, in the venue's first major event since lockdown.
Westminster Abbey has held a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain, in the venue's first major event since lockdown.

A flypast took place after the service, with a Hurricane and three Spitfires flying over central London.