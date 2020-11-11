UK pays silent tribute to war dead on Armistice Day

Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence



The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the nation inobserving a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, as they marked the centenaryof the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Wearing face masks Charles and Camillajoined a socially distanced congregation at Westminster Abbey for a servicemarking 100 years to the day since the body of the unidentified serviceman waslaid rest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970