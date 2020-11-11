Global  
 

UK pays silent tribute to war dead on Armistice Day

The nation has paid silent tribute to those who lost their lives in conflicton a coronavirus-hit Armistice Day.


Armistice Day Armistice Day Commemoration on 11 November of the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany in 1918

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the nation inobserving a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, as they marked the centenaryof the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Wearing face masks Charles and Camillajoined a socially distanced congregation at Westminster Abbey for a servicemarking 100 years to the day since the body of the unidentified serviceman waslaid rest.

The UK has fallen silent to honour those who lost who have served and lost their lives in the Armed Forces. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to the nation’s war dead as Armistice Day was marked across the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Nation will fall silent to remember war dead on Armistice Day People have been urged to pause on their doorsteps or by windows to respect the traditional two...
Hull Daily Mail - Published

Nation will remember war dead in Armistice Day silent commemoration People have been urged to pause on their doorsteps or by windows to respect the traditional two...
Wales Online - Published


Millions of people fell silent to mark Armistice Day and pay respects to those who died in war despite COVID-19 restrictions.

