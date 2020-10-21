The Center of American War Letters is collection war letters

Center for American War LettersCenter for American War Letters
Honoring Milwaukee's Heroes With a New ExhibitThe War Memorial Center opened on Veterans Day 1957 to remember all who lost their life from the greater Milwaukee community during WWII and Korea. This year, 2020, marks the 75th Commemoration of the..
Vet-owned restaurant pays tribute to fallen heroesTwo entrepreneurial Iraq War veterans are doing their part to honor and look after fellow former service members. They're doing that with their own restaurant in Downey. Marine veteran Nick Velez..