The Center of American War Letters is collection war letters



Related videos from verified sources Center for American War Letters



Center for American War Letters Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:58 Published 11 minutes ago Honoring Milwaukee's Heroes With a New Exhibit



The War Memorial Center opened on Veterans Day 1957 to remember all who lost their life from the greater Milwaukee community during WWII and Korea. This year, 2020, marks the 75th Commemoration of the.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:39 Published 1 week ago Vet-owned restaurant pays tribute to fallen heroes



Two entrepreneurial Iraq War veterans are doing their part to honor and look after fellow former service members. They're doing that with their own restaurant in Downey. Marine veteran Nick Velez.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:47 Published 3 weeks ago