Onuora: Time to hold FA to account Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:17s - Published 10 minutes ago Onuora: Time to hold FA to account PFA equalities officer and regional coach Iffy Onuora says it is time to hold the FA to account as they look for a new chair after Greg Clarke left his role because of his controversial comments 0

