Several days after Tropical Storm Eta dumped relentless rain on South Florida, some Broward communities are still feeling frustrated by the remaining floodwater.



Related videos from verified sources Flooding Frustrations Continue In Parts of Broward County



Residents of Melrose Park and other parts of Broward are still feeling flooding frustrations after Tropical Storm Eta dumped torrential rain on the area causing massive flooding. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:16 Published 1 day ago Tropical Storm Eta Causes Significant Flooding In Broward



Brooke Shafer reports all of Broward County remains under a local State of Emergency. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:23 Published 2 days ago Flooding Concerns Across Broward Due To Tropical Storm Eta



Intense flooding across parts of Broward County has feeder bands from Tropical Storm Eta dump relentess rain. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:50 Published 2 days ago