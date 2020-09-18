Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of being too slow in theirextension of the furlough scheme and introducing a circuit breaker lockdown.However, Boris Johnson has said they have done 'everything they can' to helpBritish people throughout the crisis.

PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic

Keen-eyed political observers on Tuesday noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe..

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to soon make an 'in-person' visit to India that will focus on strengthening ties even as the UK leaves European..

Eagle asks PM for advice for 'best friend' Donald Trump Labour's Angela Eagle has asked Boris Johnson if he had any advice for his "erstwhile best friend" Donald Trump who has continued to accept defeat in the recent presidential election. While admitting he has a "good relationship" with Mr Trump, the prime minister said he was delighted at the election of the Joe Biden administration. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Labour leader urges PM to show 'some basic honesty' Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to show “some basic honesty” andreveal what will happen once the second English lockdown measures expire nextmonth. The Labour leader questioned whether the Prime Minister intends to liftthe harshest level of restrictions for England on December 2, even if theCovid-19 infection rate is still increasing.

Sir Keir Starmer: 2020 has been a year of struggle and sacrifice In a Remembrance Sunday message Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says thecoronavirus pandemic has made 2020 “a year of struggle and sacrifice” andhighlights the inspirational role of the wartime generations and those whoserve our country, past and present.

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.

Starmer accuses PM of 'spraying money' at PR firms Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of "spraying money" at PR firms throughout the Covid pandemic instead of supporting the public, While the health crisis had been "unquestionably hard" on the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he had done everything he could to help citizens. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn