Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic

PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of being too slow in theirextension of the furlough scheme and introducing a circuit breaker lockdown.However, Boris Johnson has said they have done 'everything they can' to helpBritish people throughout the crisis.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Starmer accuses PM of 'spraying money' at PR firms [Video]

Starmer accuses PM of 'spraying money' at PR firms

Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of "spraying money" at PR firms throughout the Covid pandemic instead of supporting the public, While the health crisis had been "unquestionably hard" on the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he had done everything he could to help citizens. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published
Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday [Video]

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published
Sir Keir Starmer: 2020 has been a year of struggle and sacrifice [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: 2020 has been a year of struggle and sacrifice

In a Remembrance Sunday message Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says thecoronavirus pandemic has made 2020 “a year of struggle and sacrifice” andhighlights the inspirational role of the wartime generations and those whoserve our country, past and present.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
Labour leader urges PM to show 'some basic honesty' [Video]

Labour leader urges PM to show 'some basic honesty'

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to show “some basic honesty” andreveal what will happen once the second English lockdown measures expire nextmonth. The Labour leader questioned whether the Prime Minister intends to liftthe harshest level of restrictions for England on December 2, even if theCovid-19 infection rate is still increasing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Eagle asks PM for advice for 'best friend' Donald Trump [Video]

Eagle asks PM for advice for 'best friend' Donald Trump

Labour's Angela Eagle has asked Boris Johnson if he had any advice for his "erstwhile best friend" Donald Trump who has continued to accept defeat in the recent presidential election. While admitting he has a "good relationship" with Mr Trump, the prime minister said he was delighted at the election of the Joe Biden administration. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

British PM Boris Johnson to make 'in-person' visit to India soon

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to soon make an 'in-person' visit to India that will focus on strengthening ties even as the UK leaves European..
DNA

US election: Unusual quirk to Boris Johnson's congratulations tweet to Joe Biden

 Keen-eyed political observers on Tuesday noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: N95 mask export allowed; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines [Video]

Covid update: N95 mask export allowed; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines

From the Union government lifting restrictions on the export of N-95/FFP2 face masks, to India ranking fourth in a survey of public perception regarding response to the pandemic - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published
India’s growing education divide [Video]

India’s growing education divide

In India, some schools have begun to partially reopen after months of closure. But for most of the country’s 320 million students, education has remained severely impacted since the lockdown began...

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:32Published
What will an EFL supporter test event look like? [Video]

What will an EFL supporter test event look like?

Matches in the English men’s professional leagues will welcome payingspectators for the first time since March this weekend as the EFL carries outseven pilot events. Clubs are desperate to get fans..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published