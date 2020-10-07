The history of Armistice Day in France

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the nation inobserving a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, as they marked the centenaryof the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Wearing face masks Charles and Camillajoined a socially distanced congregation at Westminster Abbey for a servicemarking 100 years to the day since the body of the unidentified serviceman waslaid rest.
The UK has fallen silent to honour those who lost who have served and lost their lives in the Armed Forces.
