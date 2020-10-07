Global  
 

The history of Armistice Day in France

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English
The history of Armistice Day in France
The history of Armistice Day in France

Armistice Day: Commemoration on 11 November of the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany in 1918

UK pays silent tribute to war dead on Armistice Day [Video]

UK pays silent tribute to war dead on Armistice Day

The nation has paid silent tribute to those who lost their lives in conflicton a coronavirus-hit Armistice Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence [Video]

Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the nation inobserving a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, as they marked the centenaryof the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Wearing face masks Charles and Camillajoined a socially distanced congregation at Westminster Abbey for a servicemarking 100 years to the day since the body of the unidentified serviceman waslaid rest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
UK falls silent to honour Armistice Day [Video]

UK falls silent to honour Armistice Day

The UK has fallen silent to honour those who lost who have served and lost their lives in the Armed Forces. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

