Mosaic hospitalizations rise to 87, state positivity rate 39.4%

Video Credit: KQTV
New covid-19 cases hit an all- time high.

Good evening and thanks for joining us tonight.

I'm jodie o'brien.we'll get to the national numbers in a moment... however, missouri with a new record number of cases in the last 24- hours.

The state health department reporting an added 4,256 cases.futhermore, the state announcing after further analysis of several death certificates, the department of health has linked an additional 138 deaths associated with covid-19.

3 occured in september, 123 in october, and 12 earlier this month.

With 8 additonal deaths in the last day that brings missouri's death toll to 3,299.

Here in buchanan county, the st.

Joseph health department reports á131á new cases which brings our county to 4,659 with the 53 deaths.

Mosaic life care seeing a record number of hospitalizations again today.

The hospital seeing 87 inpatients--82 in st.

Joseph and 5 in maryville.

