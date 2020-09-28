Claudia Webbe arrives as court on harassment charge

Labour's Claudia Webbe arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged with harassing a woman.

The MP for Leicester East has insisted she is innocent after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said she was accused of carrying out the offence between September 2018 and April 26 this year.

Report by Alibhaiz.

