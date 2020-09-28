Claudia Webbe arrives as court on harassment charge

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to “stamp out” anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
More than one third of the Labour Party's Muslim members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the party, according to a new report.
The work, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network, is set to be published this weekend.
Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour MP Claudia Webbe has said she is “innocent of any wrongdoing” afterbeing charged with harassment. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announcedthe charge against the 55-year-old, who represents Leicester East, on Mondayafter being passed a file of evidence by the Metropolitan Police.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he would take down the former White House adviser's Facebook account after Steve Bannon in a video suggested the beheading of top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray. Zuckerberg responded, "No, that's not what our policies would suggest us do in this case."
A pilot scheme that would allow relatives of care home residents access to regular testing so they can visit loved ones, is being rolled out in Cornwall, Devon and Hampshire. But many families across England still remain separated from their relatives. Christine Igoe is desperate to be reunited with her mum Janet before Christmas. She says her mum's condition has rapidly deteriorated in the last nine months. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn