Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Claudia Webbe arrives as court on harassment charge

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Claudia Webbe arrives as court on harassment charge

Claudia Webbe arrives as court on harassment charge

Labour's Claudia Webbe arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged with harassing a woman.

The MP for Leicester East has insisted she is innocent after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said she was accused of carrying out the offence between September 2018 and April 26 this year.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Claudia Webbe Claudia Webbe British Independent politician, MP for Leicester East

Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP denies harassment charge

 Claudia Webbe, Labour MP for Leicester East, is due to stand trial in March.
BBC News

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era

A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published
Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content [Video]

Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to “stamp out” anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Sir Keir Starmer 'regret' over relationship with father

 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has spoken of his regret at not being close to his late father, who he described as a "difficult" and "complicated" man. He told..
WorldNews
Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report [Video]

Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report

More than one third of the Labour Party's Muslim members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the party, according to a new report. The work, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network, is set to be published this weekend. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published

Westminster Magistrates' Court Westminster Magistrates' Court


Leicester East (UK Parliament constituency) Leicester East (UK Parliament constituency)

Harassment charge MP Claudia Webbe says she is ‘innocent of any wrongdoing’ [Video]

Harassment charge MP Claudia Webbe says she is ‘innocent of any wrongdoing’

Labour MP Claudia Webbe has said she is “innocent of any wrongdoing” afterbeing charged with harassment. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announcedthe charge against the 55-year-old, who represents Leicester East, on Mondayafter being passed a file of evidence by the Metropolitan Police.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Crown Prosecution Service Crown Prosecution Service

British woman accusing senior UAE royal of sexual assault to fight on

 The British woman who accused a United Arab Emirates senior royal of sexually assaulting her has vowed to fight on after the Crown Prosecution Service declined..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Businesses With a Give-Back Mission Caught in Facebook Ad Ban

 Small enterprises that support homeless people, orphans and refugees are seeing their ads pulled as part of the social media platform’s ban on political..
NYTimes.com

Twitter, Facebook CEOs defend election actions, promise more

 The CEOs of Twitter and Facebook on Tuesday defended their safeguards against disinformation in the presidential election, and promised Congress they would take..
New Zealand Herald

Facebook and Twitter CEOs testify before Senate about handling of election

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before a Senate committee about their platforms' handling of the 2020 election and their..
CBS News
Facebook CEO says won't deactivate Steve Bannon's account [Video]

Facebook CEO says won't deactivate Steve Bannon's account

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he would take down the former White House adviser's Facebook account after Steve Bannon in a video suggested the beheading of top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray. Zuckerberg responded, "No, that's not what our policies would suggest us do in this case."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published
Care home testing scheme to reunite families after months [Video]

Care home testing scheme to reunite families after months

A pilot scheme that would allow relatives of care home residents access to regular testing so they can visit loved ones, is being rolled out in Cornwall, Devon and Hampshire. But many families across England still remain separated from their relatives. Christine Igoe is desperate to be reunited with her mum Janet before Christmas. She says her mum's condition has rapidly deteriorated in the last nine months. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP denies harassment charge

Claudia Webbe, Labour MP for Leicester East, is due to stand trial in March.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Leicester Mercury