Miller Motte College - CDL Training

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Welcome to local business spotlight everyone i'm troy thompson joining me from millermock college over there in chattanooga is danielle welcome to the show my friend how are you well thank you sir good to see you likewise all right well let's just talk a little bit about your location to begin with can we yeah absolutely so for those that are familiar with chattanooga millermont college is located also our main campus is located off of lee highway right on the corner of highway 153 and we have a second campus location here in chattanooga now off the amnikul highway so that was uh our newest addition so we have the two different locations and there are a separate um degree going on at the separate location as well which we'll get to in just a moment but what are some of the programs you offer now i know you do decree programs and there's five of them i believe yes so our degree programs are surgical technology business administration criminal justice healthcare information technology and cyber security those are associate degree programs oh really how long do they go for those particular programs a year and a half 18 months we'll have you in and out wow all right well let's talk about you've got three diploma programs as well i love these ones we have dental assisting we have medical clinical assistant and medical development billing and coding so um we have a great variety all right and the one that we wanted to talk about which is that your new location is the cdl training explain to everyone about that if you wouldn't mind and how long actually goes yeah so cdl training is for those uh who don't know what that stands for is commercial uh driver's license so we are putting people behind the wheel of the big rig so that program is only believe it or not four weeks long oh my gosh now we did talk about the degree programs their last 18 months is that correct did you say yes 18 months for the associate degree programs and then for our diploma programs we're looking at 13 to 15 months so it just depends on what what you take but it's not long over a year okay at home that do want for people sitting to change their careers go to university or and maybe didn't college what what level of education do they need to be able to do your courses good question so we require a high school diploma or general education equivalency so a ged that's all you have to have to come see us that's fantastic all right let's talk about the hours of operation so people can maybe put this into their schedule and see if it works yeah so our campus is opened um for admissions uh from 8 a.m until 7 pm monday through thursday and then on fridays we're here from 8 to 5 pm and we do have some safety protocols going on so we do ask that everyone that visits our campus wears a mask of course um but yeah we would love to have uh somebody stop by and inquire i love this now let's just talk about some of the students mode of attendance during covert 19 which is most important yes so um that's a a lot of times they're asking us what is the classroom like how are we learning you know what are we doing and so what we've done is we've created virtual classrooms for all of our programs um which they're going to be just like this just like you and i are the instructors they're uh teaching the students um and you get to see and interact with your classmates and it it's it's a lecture just over zoom but we also are bringing our lab classes our hands-on surgical technology medical clinical assistant dental assistant classes on campus in the labs in small groups so we're making sure we're maintaining a safe environment but we're still getting to do the hands-on the fun stuff that they like to do wonderful well danielle thank you for all the information again well thank you for having me troy it's always a pleasure if you want to find out more information there it all is up on the screen for you miller mark college at chattanooga they're going to put you on the right path for a new career back after this short break





