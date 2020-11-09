Bihar results: Amit Shah, JP Nadda arrive at BJP headquarters for celebrating NDA victory

Celebrations at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital is underway following the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020.

BJP president JP Nadda arrived at party headquarter on November 11 to take part in the event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also arrived at party headquarter to take part in the event organised for celebrating the victory of NDA in Bihar elections.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also arrived at BJP headquarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers shortly.