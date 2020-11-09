Bihar results: Amit Shah, JP Nadda arrive at BJP headquarters for celebrating NDA victory

Following the triumph of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020, party workers are celebrating the victory at BJP headquarters in Delhi on November 11. NDA won 122 seats in the 243-member house. BJP workers played 'dhols' and danced to celebrate the victory. BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and other ministers are likely to attend the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers shortly.
After having emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 78 seats, the BJP is now shifting focus to West Bengal and other states where polls are scheduled in 2021. Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad spoke to BJP leader Amit Malviya on the BJP’s agenda for the states and the charge of polarization that the party often faces. The BJP leader said that raising genuine issues that concern the people cannot be termed polarization. ‘In West Bengal the brazen minority appeasement of the Mamata Banerjee government is going to be an issue. The fact that the majority community is at the receiving end of the state’s discriminatory behavior is going to be an issue,’ Amit Malviya told Hindustan Times. The BJP IT cell head however added that they will not dilute their focus on development but added that the party will not shy away from the inconvenient issues that need to be addressed. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to West Bengal had said that the party will win with two-thirds majority in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged Nitish Kumar to quit his alliance with BJP and RSS and announce Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister of Bihar. ‘Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you. You should join national politics. Do not let the British's policy of ‘divide and rule’ practiced by Sangh destroy socialists like you who believe in the secular ideology. Do consider. This will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan. You are a politician descended from their legacy and now is the time to return to their party. I would like to remind you that the Janata Party was broken on the basis of the Dual Membership of the Sangh. Leave BJP & RSS. Save the country,’ Digvijaya Singh added. This comes a day after NDA under Nitish Kumar emerged as the winner in the Bihar assembly election. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, however, managed to win only 43 seats while the BJP won 74 seats making it the senior partner in the alliance. Watch the full video for all the details.
A statue of India's anti-satellite missile system was unveiled in Delhi at the DRDO headquarters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue at a ceremony. PM Modi had announced successful testing of the missile on mar 27, 2019. A low earth orbit satellite was destroyed as part of mission Shakti. PM Modi said India became a 'space power' after the test's success. Singh & his cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari also saw DRDO's new work. DRDO demonstrated a new fire detection and suppression system. The fire suppression system is meant for passenger buses. Watch the full video for more.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari visited Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Bhawan on November 09. They witnessed the demonstration of Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS), which is developed by DRDO for passenger buses. Rajnath Singh also inaugurated model of the anti-satellite missile system at DRDO HQ. It is seen as a symbol of national technological advancement.
As Nitish Kumar-led NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Sushil Modi thanked people of state for having trust. He credited all parties, JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM for working together.