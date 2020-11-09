When Will Americans Have Access To The COVID Vaccine
When Will Americans Have Access To The COVID Vaccine
On Monday, Pfizer announced its vaccine candidate had succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials.
Business Insider said this marked a major milestone in the race for a vaccine.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans could have access to a COVID vaccine as early as April 2021.
He said that authorities will likely offer a COVID-19 to frontline healthcare staff first.
The next people to get the vaccine will be the elderly and other vulnerable people.