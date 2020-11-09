Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When Will Americans Have Access To The COVID Vaccine

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:37s - Published
When Will Americans Have Access To The COVID Vaccine

When Will Americans Have Access To The COVID Vaccine

On Monday, Pfizer announced its vaccine candidate had succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials.

Business Insider said this marked a major milestone in the race for a vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans could have access to a COVID vaccine as early as April 2021.

He said that authorities will likely offer a COVID-19 to frontline healthcare staff first.

The next people to get the vaccine will be the elderly and other vulnerable people.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

National City mayor to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial [Video]

National City mayor to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial

While many Americans may be divided on whether they will get a COVID-19 vaccine once one is available, National City’s mayor is about to be part of the trial process.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:21Published
Dr. Fauci Calls Pfizer Vaccine ‘Extraordinary’ [Video]

Dr. Fauci Calls Pfizer Vaccine ‘Extraordinary’

Dr. Fauci Calls Pfizer Vaccine ‘Extraordinary’

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:29Published
Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News [Video]

Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News

On Monday, phrama giant Pfizer revealed positive COVID-19 vaccine news. The news sent shares of stay-at-home stocks like Netflix plummeting on Monday. Netflix itself fell as much as 9%, even as major..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:29Published