When Will Americans Have Access To The COVID Vaccine

On Monday, Pfizer announced its vaccine candidate had succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials.

Business Insider said this marked a major milestone in the race for a vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans could have access to a COVID vaccine as early as April 2021.

He said that authorities will likely offer a COVID-19 to frontline healthcare staff first.

The next people to get the vaccine will be the elderly and other vulnerable people.