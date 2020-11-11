Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia will recount 'every single ballot'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Georgia will recount 'every single ballot'

Georgia will recount 'every single ballot'

Under pressure by fellow Republicans, Georgia's secretary of state ordered a full hand recount of ballots, citing the close lead President-elect Joe Biden has over President Donald Trump.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Election recount in Georgia will be done by hand, official says

 Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday his state will conduct a hand recount of all ballots cast in the presidential race in the state..
CBS News

Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives election update

 CBS News still considers the presidential race in Georgia too close to call.
CBS News

Georgia Republicans turn on each other over handling of 2020 election

 Georgia incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue called the handling of the state's 2020 election an "embarrassment" and demanded Secretary..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

PM had 'excellent' conversation with Biden after election [Video]

PM had 'excellent' conversation with Biden after election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he had an "excellent" conversation with president-elect Joe Biden, adding it encompassed topics that "traditionally united" the UK and US. including human rights and climate change. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

US election: President Trump makes first public appearance on Veteran's Day

 President Trump has attended his first official post-election event for Veteran's Day in the US as he remains defiant about his defeat to Joe Biden.The President..
New Zealand Herald

Biden lays wreath honoring Veterans Day in Philly

 Joe Biden marked Veterans Day Wednesday with a visit to the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia, where he laid a wreath. The president-elect made a brief foray..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day [Video]

Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark Veterans Day.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

White Politician Accused of Posing as Gay Black Man on Twitter

 A Pennsylvania politician is fighting off accusations that he's been posing as a gay Black man online to drum up support for Donald Trump ... and boy, this story..
TMZ.com
PM hails ‘refreshing’ chat with Biden and labels Trump ‘the previous president’ [Video]

PM hails ‘refreshing’ chat with Biden and labels Trump ‘the previous president’

Boris Johnson has welcomed a “refreshing” conversation with US president-electJoe Biden, as the Prime Minister labelled Donald Trump the “previouspresident” while the Republican continues to contest the election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published