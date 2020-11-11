Georgia will recount 'every single ballot'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he had an "excellent" conversation with president-elect Joe Biden, adding it encompassed topics that "traditionally united" the UK and US. including human rights and climate change. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has welcomed a “refreshing” conversation with US president-electJoe Biden, as the Prime Minister labelled Donald Trump the “previouspresident” while the Republican continues to contest the election.
