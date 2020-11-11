Georgia will recount 'every single ballot'

PM had 'excellent' conversation with Biden after election



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he had an "excellent" conversation with president-elect Joe Biden, adding it encompassed topics that "traditionally united" the UK and US. including human rights and climate change.

