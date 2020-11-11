Denver7 News 11 AM | Wednesday, November 11

ABC 10News at 11am Top StoriesNews headlines for Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from ABC 10News
Clashes with police during Poland's Independence Day far-right march in WarsawFar-right supporters in Poland clash with police Wednesday (November 11) during an annual Independence Day march in Warsaw, Poland, that went ahead despite a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemi
Polish protestors, 'March of Independence,' take refuge at Warszawa Stadion stationSome participants of the demonstration took refuge at the Warszawa Stadion station on Wednesday (November 11).