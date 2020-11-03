President Trump,President-Elect Biden Honor Armed Forces Servers On Veteran's Day
Today on Veteran's Day, President Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden took time to honor those who served our armed forces.
President Trump, President-Elect Biden Attend Wreath-Laying CeremoniesBoth President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden attended wreath-laying ceremonies for Veterans Day on Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
President-elect Joe Biden Makes Unexpected Visit To Philadelphia War Memorial On Veterans DayAlecia Reid reports.
Georgia's Chief Election Official Announces Hand RecountGeorgia's Chief Election Official, Announces Hand Recount.
Georgia Secretary of State
Brad Raffensperger
announced the hand
recount on Wednesday.
With the margin being so close,
it will require a..