Watch the late Alex Trebek in a 2006 Denver7 'Final Jeopardy' skit
The late Alex Trebek plays along with Lionel Bienvenu in this 2006 skit for Denver7.
'A unique experience in American television': The rise of Jeopardy!, as told by Denver7 in 2006Lionel Bienvenu reports from Radio City Music Hall in 2006, on the success of Jeopardy! – including an interview with the late Alex Trebek.
Denver7 archive: Alex Trebek answers the question, 'Are you the smartest man in the world?'In this 2006 report from behind the scenes of Jeopardy!, Lionel Bienvenu asks the late Alex Trebek, "are you the smartest man in the world?"
