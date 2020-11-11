Aberdeen American Legion hosted Veterans Day celebration

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

Breakfast honoring veteran this morning in aberdeen... the banquet hall of the american legion post filled with veterans and their families... a huge variety of food filled the long buffet table,, biscuits,, eggs, bacon,, sausage -- all as a way of saying thank you ... tricia darty, president of the american legion auxiliary unit 26, saidshe is very happy to be able to serve the community's veterans.

As part of the american legion and the american legion auxiliary out moto is serve not self so we are here to support our veterans and without them there will be no need for us to be here so we love whatever we can do for them and we do for them as much as we can.

The american legion fields of flags has planted over 700 flags... our