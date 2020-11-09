Huntsville veteran gets surprise thank you letter from students on Veterans Day

Global  
 

Veterans day celebrations looked a lot different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some events like parades were cancelled.

Some cities decided to host virtual events.

But the pandemic didn't stop some 7th graders at huntsville junior high from showing their appreciation.

Local vet patrick clark received an unexpected letter today thanking him for his service.

While he doesn't know who wrote the letter-- clark says that makes it all the more meaningful.

He says it shows students understand and acknowledge the sacrifices soldiers make.

Patrick clark, iraq veteran: "they know that we're doing a job and serving.

It's amazing that these kids take their time to write letters like that.

Like i said, it makes a lot of us feel that the things we do, aren't forgotten."

Clark says there are no words to express how grateful he is for the letter.

He adds it




