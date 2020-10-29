Global  
 

2020 Early National Signing Day

Decisions made on national signing day.

Joe.

National signing day once again delivered a bumper crop of tri- state area athletes, all looking to take both their games and academic prowess to the next level.

A trio of schools, memorial, boonville and castle delivered standout classes.

At memorial, soccer superstar ryleigh anslinger was at the head of the class, as she signed on the dotted line to play at division one powerhouse indiana, following a stellar career that saw her finish second all-time in goals and assists for the tigers.

It's been a long process.

I've been playing soccer for like my whole life.

My teammates have always been there for me, my coaches especially.

My parents taking me to every possible game there is, no matter where it is.

Joining anslinger at today's memorial signing day were swimmer lilla newkirk, who will swim in-state at ball state, and abby myers, who will be taking her talents crosstown to play on the usi women's tennis team.

And i feel like we work together, it would be really fun and a good opportunity.

Meanwhile at boonville, a quality of quartet put pen to paper, led by two-time all-state champion swimmer braden rollins, who will be take to the pool for the crimson tide of alabama.

"i want you out here this week".

Showed a lot of interest.

Got there and completely fell in love with the campus and the team atmosphere.

Other pioneer signings included softball stars randi jo pryor and jayce purdy, who will play for indiana state and chattanooga, respectively.

While christian zimmerman will take the soccer pitch next fall for georgetown kentucky.

Great coaches, small college.

I love that too.

I know a lot of my friends are going there too, so it's great to have them there too.

Dozens of student athletes, from across the tri-state put their signatures national letters of intent ... wrapping up yet another successful signing day.

Reporting from evansville, joe downs 44 sports.




