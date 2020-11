Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 minutes ago

Financial Focus for November 11 with a look at local stocks and more.

WALL STREET...THE DOW ...DOWN 23 POINTS.

NASDAQ ...UP 2-HUNDRED-33 POINTS.S AND P 500 ... UP 27 POINTS.AND IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD GAMING...DOWN 52 CENTS.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT ....DOWN MORE THAN A DOLLAR.MGM RESORTS ... DOWN 80 CENTS.LAS VEGAS SANDS....WYNN RESORTS...DOWN ALMOST 5 DOLLARS.RED ROCK RESORTS ....DOWN 67 CENTS.IN TONIGHT'S.....FINANCIAL FOCUS...THE PFIZER C-E-O HASFILED......TO SELL MILLIONS OF DOLLARS OFHIS COMPANY'S STOCKS.THAT MOVE COMING....ON MONDAY....THE DAY.....THE PHARMACEUTICAL GIANTANNOUNCED POSITIVE DATA....ABOUT THE VACCINE.C-E-O....ALBERT BOURLA SOLD MORE THAN...-1- HUNDRED -32-THOUSAND OF HISSHARES.

NOW...THIS IS COMING DURING.....AN INTERESTING TIME....BUT....A PFIZER SPOKESPERSON TOLD C-N-N...THE PLAN WAS AUTHORIZED....IN AUGUST.