Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New COVID Restrictions For Bars, Restaurants, Gyms, Private Gatherings
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 03:05s - Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New COVID Restrictions For Bars, Restaurants, Gyms, Private Gatherings
With COVID cases rising in New York, Gov.
Andrew Cuomo is announcing new restrictions.
It goes for bars, restaurants, gyms and even private gatherings in your own home; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
