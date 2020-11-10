Global  
 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New COVID Restrictions For Bars, Restaurants, Gyms, Private Gatherings

With COVID cases rising in New York, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo is announcing new restrictions.

It goes for bars, restaurants, gyms and even private gatherings in your own home; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.


