Anchoring: Sunday A block Nov 23

They do not give up c1 3 restrictions have gone to far and its not going to comply...plus the search efforts expand for a missing lee county veteran weekend open good evening everyone thanks for joining us on your sunday night.

I'm monica harkins ### in tonight's top story we continue to follow updates from the governor's office as we all battle the impacts of this pandemic.

It was the first weekend of new restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus.

And as you might remember from the spring seeing a decrease in cases doesn't happen over night.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new cases: 2,194 currently hosp ... sunday governor beshear reporting yet again the highest week of newly reported covid-19 cases.

Sunday's case count at 2,194 cases.

And four more people have died from the virus..putting the states death toll closer to 2- thousand lives.

According to the governor...there's currently 1,533 kentuckians battling for their lives in the hospital...that's about 20 more than yesterday.

The state's positivity rate continues to stay above nine-percent at nine point one nine percent.

### now to our continued coronavirus coverage to keep you and your family informed during this pandemic.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new cases: 3,711 currently hosp ... governor beshear urges kentuckians to follow the new covid-19 restrictions as 3,711 new cases are reported saturday.

He says helping slow the virus is not only to keep each other safe but also to hopefully not overwhelm hospitals.

According to the governor...there's currently 1,514 kentuckians battling for their lives in the hospital.

Governor beshear reporting 21 new deaths related to the virus.

The state's positivity rate continues to stay above nine-percent.

### many of us might have already adjusted over the weekend to governor beshear's new restrictions on restaurants, bars and gyms. starting monday...many houses across the state will be full again...with beshear stopping all in- person instruction for public and private schools.

Under the new order middle and high schools will remain online until jan fourth of the new year...while elementary schools have the option to reopen on december 7-th if their county isn't in the red zone.

### and as students head back home for learning...some might be worried about where they will get their meals... well listen up parents.... if your child qualified for free or reduced school meals for august and septemper you might be eligible for a pandemic e-b-t card...extra money to help pay for meals your child would normally get at school.

The program is federally funded and ran by kentucky's cabinet for health and family services.

You do not need to apply for this...your child will automatically be enrolled...all you need to do is start checking your mail...the state says all cards should be sent out by the end of the month.

### some restaurants across kentucky have decided not to follow the governor's new restrictions...inclu ding bean's cafe and bakery in grant county.

The restaurant posted on facebook friday at 5 p-m...when the orders went into effect... saying its dining room will remain open.

The post got some mixed reviews...some saying they won't eat there again...but many praising owner richard hayhoe for his stance.

Hayhoe says he followed the rules the first time...now he thinks the governor is going too far.

"we just decided this time, you know what, we're going to let the customers decide.

It's up to them.if they want to dine in, they can dine in.

If i set up a tent in my parking lot and put up heaters and lighting, they can sit out in my parking lot and eat, but they can't eat inside?

That's ridiculous.

Hayhoe set up a gofundme a few hours ago...to use for possible future legal action.

### churches are not included in governor beshear's new covid-19 restrictions...but he did ask faith leaders to consider the surge and not offer in-person services for the next month.

You might remember this church...tabernacle baptist making headlines back at the beginning of the pandemic...fighting governor beshear's executive order in may saying blocking religious gatherings goes against the first amendment.

As you can see the church still following this same premise...this facebook live stream from the church shows at least the pastor and church group in-person sunday.

We've reached out to the church to hear more on its decision but haven't heard back.

Meanwhile another pastor at providence baptist church in winchester says he fells his church can continue to meet in-person because there's room to space out.

And the entire country seeing surges in covid cases..

It was only a matter of time before uk football saw its own surge.

On saturday thwe cats were without 10 guys..

Including several key players at the top of the depth chart.

Postponing the game was never an option according to mark stoops..

Because there roster was still big enough to play.

Unfortunately for the cats..

Losing so many guys came at the worst time.

The end result..

A 63-3 beat down.

It's the fifth highest margin in a uk loss ever.

That's not the kind of history mark stoops and the cats were hoping to make in their road trip at alabama.

In lee county the search continues for a missing 38- year-old verteran.

Lee county emergency management says james sipple was last seen october 28th and his truck was found novemeber first in the new virginia ridge area.

Sunday five search and rescue teams as well as other emergency management teams from surrounding counties helped lee county in its efforts.

Here's a look at some of the photos from today.

Wolfe county's team saying the area has rough terrain making the search more difficult.

If you have any information about where sipple might be you're asked to contact state police of lee county 9-1-1.

### crossroads church in lexington collected 350 thanksgiving food boxes this weekend.

The church says each box will feed up to 10 people a full thanksgiving meal.

Between all of the various crossroads church locations in ohio and kentucky the church is expecting to help feed 10-thousand people in need this thanksgiving.

As far as distributing the boxes the church has partnered with various non-profits and schools to pass them out.

### it's the last night of lexington pizza week.

If you didn't know it's a time for area restaurants to celebrate the art of the pizza with speciality off-menu selections.

Each small featured pizza at participating locations is just six dollars.

There's also a vegetarian option at each place participating.

So if you haven't had dinner yet..check it out...and some places of course offer delivery.

