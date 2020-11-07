Overtime, Nov. 7 - Pt. 1

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

Welcome to news 12 overtime.

I'm rick nyman.

And i'm angela moryan.

East hamilton opened the playoffs hoping to rekindle their mojo.

The hurricanes were blown out in their last two contests, and they haven't won a game on the field in a nearly a month.

East ham hosting sullivan south, who just barely knocked the hurricanes out of the playoffs last year.

Major hurricane warning in east hamilton tonight.

=== first drive of the game, quarterback haynes eller goes up... receiver kuanyae burgans is there.

19-yard touchdown caps off a 2 minute 65 yard drive... 7-0 east ham.

=== rebels respond immediately.

Quick flip fakes out the defense.

Running back damien mcclain scores.

Tied at 7.

=== ensuing drive, eller rifles a screen pass to receiver jeremiah flemmons.

Flemmons turns on the jets and fliesss right to the end zone.

24- yard touchdown.

14-7 canes.

=== absolutely nothing stopping the hurricane offense tonight.

Eller to burgans slidessss to the left, picks up a nice 33 yards.

=== running back juandrick bullard finishes the job.

16-yard touchdown.

21-7 at the start of the second quarter.

=== canes roll all over the rebels, 56-20.

Grundy co will certainly remember that red bank defense.

Yellow jackets try to go up the gut, but b-j ragland is there for the stop.

He says ah-ah-ah.

Not tonight fellas.

With the score 3-0, lions qb joseph blackmon going deep.

Great catch and balance by kel eddins as he take it in for the touchdown.

It's 10-0.

Lions then force a punt.

63 delmonte gustus charges up and gets a paw on it.

Lions in great field position after the punt block.

From there it's the give to a-d crutcher and he goes 14 yards for the touchdown.

It's 17-0.

Red bank advances with a 50-6 victory.

Brainerd 14 smith co 13 signal 41 upperman 43 ot east ridge 14 elizabethton 56 howard 0 greeneville 1 after south pittsburg suffered their only loss of the year to meigs county, the pirates went on a rampage.

South pitt outscored the next two opponents 160-8.

Yes, you heard right.

160-8.

Were the top ranked pirates still thirsty for blood as they opened the playoffs against jo byrns?

South pitt scored on their opening drive.

Now they're trying to go two-for-two.

This is darting thru the 'd'.

If he could just keep his balance.

He goes down at the one.

Next play is a direct snap to hunter frame.

He scored to make it 14-0.

Start of the second quarter, and its running wide.

He makes the end zone.

Pat was no good so it's 20-0.

Hope they brought enough ammunition for the cannon.

Good thing they don't fire it for good defensive plays too or they would run out.

Leads the pirates d in the tackle for a loss.

All south pitt as they win marion co hosting westmoreland.

Here's the drill.

Warriors up 14-7 ten seconds before the half.

Westmoreland a third down inside the warriors ten.

Play action.

Qb rolls out and hits for the touchdown.

We're tied at halftime.

Sale creek 22 monterey 61 clay co 21 copper basin 0 whitwell 0 gordonsville 49 cosby 0 meigs -- covid all three