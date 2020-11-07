Overtime, Nov. 7 - Pt. 3

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

When chattanooga christian and knox grace get together, it's like playing madden football.

The chargers won the regular season meeting 59-48, and the two teams combined for nearly a hundred points in their playoff rematch.

The chargers mike mike baxter has been on a tear down the stretch, and he was tearing it up again in knoxville.

================ 2nd possession for the chargers, baxter gets the sideline and he's off to the races... 65 yards for the touchdown.

It's 7-0 ccs.

================= we saw lightening from baxter.

Now here's the thunder from traveon scott.

How many tackles does he break.

I lost count.

Scott goes 70-yards for the touchdown.

It's 14-7 at ccs... let the shootout begin even the defense tries to join the scoring party.

Pass is tipped right to the chargers ralph montgomery..

He wants the pick six, but he's taken down around the five.

Chargers in business.

They'll give it to mike mike, and a huge hole opens up as mike mike goes in for the touchdown.

C-c-s advances with a 56-42 win..

Boyd buchanan taking on top ranked c-a-k.

J-d dunn for the warriors.

He ain't letting nobody stop him at the goal line.

That touchdown made it 19-0 c-a-k.

That wasn't the only physical run of the night.

Boyd the give to david dixon.

Lets see the warriors tackle the big fella.

They don't.

The touchdown makes it a 19-6 ballgame.

Time to flex.

But boyd couldn't slow down the warriors.

Or dunn for that matter.

He gets past the line, and then picks up a block to spring him.

See you later.

That touchdown made it 25-6.

C-a-k rolls to a 52-12 victory.

Silverdale 14 cpa 50 it's often been said that a nascar driver would wreck his own mother to win a race.

Apparently walker valley plays with that same hard hitting mentality, and we've got the video proof with this saturday's ribwrecker.

Starts innocent enough.

Tucker pope to brody swafford.

Nobody touches him on the way to the endzone.

So where's the rib-wrecker????

Say hello to the mom of walker valley's jack anderson.

She wants to celebrate with brody.

Maybe she should have practiced.

She gets wrecked, but the celebration continued as walker valley beat powells 21-