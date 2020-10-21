Leh airport to expand fourfold amid rising tourist footfall

The whole world knows Ladakh has become union territory and people of Ladakh have accepted it, said Ladakh BJP president Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on November 14 after Twitter showed Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh. "I welcome the steps taken by the central government, because after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J-K, Twitter should know about the areas and where it is located. Anyone writes anything the decision cannot be changed because whole world knows that Ladakh has become a union territory," Earlier, the government of India has issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh.
Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir received rain and fresh snowfall. The region was seen covered in a thick layer of the white blanket of snow. With this, the temperature in the area dropped further. Maximum temperature recorded was 15 C. On November 16 several high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand and JandK received heavy snowfall that dipped the temperature in the region but also affected normal life and forced closure of the national highway. Upper Himalayan areas are receiving heavy snowfall which intensified cold conditions in the state.
United States of America's Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a conversation at Atlantic Council called India a capable country of talented people. Mark Esper said, "It's the world's largest democracy. A very capable country, very talented people. And they face off every day, Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, specifically along that Line of Actual Control." Esper on his upcoming visit to India said, "Secretary Pompeo and I would be there (India) next week, it's our second 2+2 (ministerial) with Indians and third ever for India and US. India will well be most consequential partner for us, I think, in Indo-Pacific for sure, in the century."
Chairperson of Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill, Meenakashi Lekhi informed that Twitter has accepted the mistake of wrongly geo-tagging part of "Ladakh in China". "We have received an affidavit from Twitter where they have accepted their mistake of wrongly geotagging a part of Ladakh and showing it as part of China and informed that they will rectify it by Nov 30," Parliamentarian further said.
As the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh shows no signs of immediate resolution, the Indian Army has created modern habitats with all required facilities for thousands of troops deployed in the high-altitude region which is under the grip of harsh winter, government sources said on Wednesday. The habitats have been provided with proper heating facilities as the region receives up to 40 feet of snow after November every year while temperatures fall up to minus 40 degree Celsius in the winter months, they said. Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions as multiple rounds of talks between India and China have not yielded any concrete outcome to resolve the military standoff that erupted in early May. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials. Watch the full video for more details.
Adani Group has taken over the operations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The Airports Authority of India completed all the procedure and handed over the airport operations to the Adani Group. The ceremony of handing over the key of the airport was held at the midnight on November 06. The management, operations and development of the airport will now be handled by the Adani Group from November 07 for the period of 50 years. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport recorded footfall of 1.14 crore passengers in 2019-20. This step by Adani Group is expected to strengthen and expand the airport business.
The Government is encouraging people to improve ventilation in their homes byopening windows as part of a new coronavirus campaign. A video released by theDepartment for Health illustrates how virus particles linger in enclosedspaces, but letting fresh air in can reduce the risk of infection by over 70%.Coronavirus is spread through the air by droplets and smaller particles knownas aerosols when they are exhaled from the nose and mouth of an infectedperson as they breathe, speak or cough. They move in a similar way to smokebut are invisible, and the majority of virus transmissions happen inside.
[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.