RBI's nowcast report: India in historic technical recession, Rahul Gandhi hits out|Oneindia News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports that, for the first time in history, the India economy had entered a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21.

Serum Institute of India and ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment process of 1,600 participants in the phase-III clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in the country.

The Tamil Nadu government has reversed its decision to reopen schools from November 16 for classes 9 and above, nearly two weeks after it announced the reopening for classes 9 to 12 with coronavirus safety norms. Back in the the TV newsroom after a week in judicial custody, Journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

#Coronavirus #ArnabGoswami #OxfordVaccine


