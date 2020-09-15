Wife surprises dementia-stricken husband by moving into his care home Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published 8 minutes ago Wife surprises dementia-stricken husband by moving into his care home This is the moving moment a devoted wife surprises dementia-stricken husband by moving into his care home after a month apart because she 'can't live without him'.Heart-warming footage shows pensioner Kenneth Meredith, 96, walking through the door with his zimmer frame, before breaking down in tears as he sees his wife Betty Meredith, 91, sitting down in front of him. Seconds later he rushes over to his wife of 71-years, who is seen sitting at a table for a make-shift date night, decorated with heart shaped balloons and roses.With The Platters' 1954 hit 'Only You', playing in the background, the couple share a long hug, after spending five weeks apart.The pair -- who have been together for 76 years -- were left heartbroken after being forced to separate when Kenneth was sent to Bourn View Care Home, Birmingham, five weeks ago due to his worsening battle with Alzheimer's.With news of an upcoming second national lockdown, lonely Betty asked if she could be moved into the care home as she could no longer be apart from her husband. Unbeknown to Kenneth, Betty had moved into the floor below as she waited for her Covid-19 test results -- and would continue to phone him for their daily chats. Once her results came back negative, Betty and staff helped arrange the surprise for Kenneth earlier this week. Care worker Rosie Boshell, 24, who helped decorate and set up the surprise said: "They couldn't cope without each other any longer."Kenneth was emotional everyday and missed her so much. "He would cry daily to us. "Betty moved in and had to isolate and Ken had no idea Betty was downstairs on another unit!"She would ring Ken everyday and he never had a clue. "The day came when Betty's Covid test came back negative so me and another worker Kylie decorated the bistro and sat Betty down."A senior carer brought Ken down and he was in bits. "He ran towards her. He was over the moon. "Afterwards Betty took Ken to show him their new room. He couldn't believe she was moving in and now had the same room to share. "Every time I went to see them they were just smiling. They're just to happy."The couple's great granddaughter Charlotte shared the heart-warming video on social media yesterday.She tweeted: "My grandad went into a care home 5 weeks ago and my nan couldn't live without him so she decided to move in and the care home did this for them my actual heart."Care worker Rosie added: "Honestly the job is amazing. "We aren't a care home we are a family and would do anything for our family staff and residents."We're all so glad we were able to do this for Kenneth and Betty. "When I finished my shift Betty said they are now together forever. "There was not one dry eye as the staff cheered and celebrated the wonderful couple's reunion."They've been married 71 years, together for 76 and have never had an argument. Talk about couple goals!"The video was taken 10th November 2020. 0

