Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle.

SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”, before referencing BorisJohnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings.

MrWishart asked: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”