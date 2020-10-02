Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle.
SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”, before referencing BorisJohnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings.
MrWishart asked: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a meeting with his UK counterpart Lord Frost and Michael Gove for continuing talks on Brexit.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says lockdown in England could go beyondDecember 2 if the coronavirus R rate does not drop below 1. Pubs, bars,restaurants and non-essential retail will close from Thursday for four weeksacross England, with furlough payments of 80% extended for the duration of thenew measures.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has defended the Government's decision to introduce another national lockdown after its regional approach failed to control the spread of coronavirus.
Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions".
Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have thanked the NHS for their hard work in their first TV appearance together. The pair went on to nominate a number of NHS staff members for The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2020.
Mandatory credit: ITV The Prime Minister and his fiancee have made their firstTV appearance together to praise the nation’s NHS heroes - and thank them forsaving his life. The couple filmed their tribute to frontline workers for thisSunday’s Pride Of Britain Awards on ITV at 9pm.
Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings ignores media questionsoutside his home on Thursday. The departure of the Number 10 communicationschief Lee Cain has led to speculation the controversial aide may leave DowningStreet.
Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insists Boris Johnson is "surrounded by astrong team of advisers" despite the resignation of Downing Street director ofcommunications Lee Cain. The Housing Secretary also said GDP figures releasedon Thursday showing a 15.5% rise are "good news".
Dominic Cummings has arrived at Number 10 amid turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain. There is rumoured to be a bitter internal power struggle currently going on within Downing Street, but the chief adviser to Boris Johnson refused to answer questions over the departure of Mr Cain or whether he would now be resigning himself.
Sir Keir Starmer said the SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should step down over her"jaw-dropping" decisions to attend Parliament and travel on public transportafter being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Labour leader said he hoped ScottishLabour would select a local candidate to stand in Ms Ferrier's Rutherglen andHamilton West constituency should she bow to pressure to step down followingwidespread criticism of her conduct. Sir Keir was speaking to constituents inan online 'Call Keir' event, during which he also criticised the ScottishGovernment's handling of the pandemic.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time.
Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made "crystal clear" to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP.