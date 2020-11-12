American singer Mary Millben's rendition of 'Om Jai Jagdish' is here, watch it|Oneindia News

Popular American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday released a rendition of 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' as her Diwali greetings to people across the globe, particularly in India and the US.

'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', a beautiful Hindi hymn commonly sung during Diwali and in Indian households across the world, is a song of worship and celebration.

Millben says this hymn continues to move her, touch her spirit, and stir her passion for Indian culture.

With music given by Canadian Screen Award and Grammy-nominated composer Daryl Bennett, Mary released a spiritual and original arrangement of 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'.

The video has been shot at the picturesque The Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona.

