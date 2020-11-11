Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Facing New COVID Restrictions

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:41s - Published
New York Facing New COVID Restrictions

New York Facing New COVID Restrictions

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced new COVID restrictions that start Friday, as cases rise across the area.

CBS2's John Dias has the details.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Could new Cuomo COVID restrictions cause an uptick in violent crime?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses that...
FOXNews.com - Published

Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Cuomo Announces Restaurants, Bars & Other SLA-licensed Entities Must Close In-person Service From 10 PM to 5 AM

Governor Cuomo announced new COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and residential...
Upworthy - Published

Cuomo Announces New Restaurant and Bar Curfew, Limit on Size of Parties as Covid Cases Rise in New York

Cuomo Announces New Restaurant and Bar Curfew, Limit on Size of Parties as Covid Cases Rise in New York New York Governor *Andrew Cuomo* (D) announced that new public safety restrictions would be...
Mediaite - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Yemenis “being starved”, UN humanitarian chief warns [Video]

Yemenis “being starved”, UN humanitarian chief warns

A stark warning from the UN that 80 percent of Yemenis will face starvation within months.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Catholic Health CEO on pandemic response: “We have never stopped preparing" [Video]

Catholic Health CEO on pandemic response: “We have never stopped preparing"

As the pandemic continues and cases locally rise, Catholic Health in Western New York is too seeing an increase in COVID patients.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:05Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New COVID Restrictions For Bars, Restaurants, Gyms, Private Gatherings [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New COVID Restrictions For Bars, Restaurants, Gyms, Private Gatherings

With COVID cases rising in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is announcing new restrictions. It goes for bars, restaurants, gyms and even private gatherings in your own home; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:05Published