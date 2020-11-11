|
New York Facing New COVID Restrictions
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:41s - Published
New York Facing New COVID Restrictions
New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo announced new COVID restrictions that start Friday, as cases rise across the area.
CBS2's John Dias has the details.
