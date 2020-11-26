Houses of worship excluded from NY COVID restrictions, per Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Justices Reject Gov. Cuomo's COVID Restrictions On Religious ServicesThe Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus limits. The ruling protects religious freedom amid pandemic precautions that were being called unnecessarily restrictive for houses of..
