Houses of worship excluded from NY COVID restrictions, per Supreme Court

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Houses of worship excluded from NY COVID restrictions, per Supreme Court
Houses of worship excluded from NY COVID restrictions, per Supreme Court.

Supreme Court rules against Cuomo, blocks coronavirus restrictions on some New York houses of worship

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday night blocked New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from reimposing strict...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Christian PostHNGNUpworthyUSATODAY.comJerusalem Post


Supreme Court Says New York Can't Limit Attendance In Houses of Worship Due To COVID

Justices said the Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order limiting attendance in places of worship...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Christian PostHNGNUSATODAY.com


Orthodox Jewish groups celebrate Supreme Court ruling lifting New York virus curbs

In a 5-4 ruling, court backs religious groups challenging New York State's COVID restrictions on...
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post



Supreme Court Justices Reject Gov. Cuomo's COVID Restrictions On Religious Services [Video]

Supreme Court Justices Reject Gov. Cuomo's COVID Restrictions On Religious Services

The Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus limits. The ruling protects religious freedom amid pandemic precautions that were being called unnecessarily restrictive for houses of..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published
SCOTUS Rules Against Religious Gathering Restrictions [Video]

SCOTUS Rules Against Religious Gathering Restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and temporarily blocked restrictions on religious services in New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published
U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published