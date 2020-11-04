Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax refunds to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers: FM Sitharaman

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme till March 31. "The existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme extended till March 31, 2021. Guaranteed credit support for 26 stressed sectors identified by the Kamath Committee. Original ECLGS had one year of moratorium and 4 years of repayment, the new scheme will have 1-year moratorium and 5 years of repayment," FM said. On EPFO, FM Sitharaman said, "Establishments registering with Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) after the commencement of Scheme to get subsidy for all new employees. Scheme to be operation till June 30, 2021."
Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on income-tax refunds. She said, "Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax refunds to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers." "Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) was implemented up to 31.03.2019. It had covered all sectors and is expected to run for 3 years. So even if someone joined the scheme on 31.03.2019, they would be covered under that existing scheme from then three years. Up till today about Rs 8300 Crores have been disbursed to the beneficiaries. There are about 1,52,899 establishments which are covering 1,21,069 odd beneficiaries under PM Rozgar Protsahan Yojana. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana being launched to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during COVID-19 recovery," FM added. "Every EPFO registered orgs - if they take in new employees or those who had lost jobs between March 1 and September 30 - these employees will get benefits. If new employees of requisite number are recruited from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the establishments will be covered for the next two years," FM Sitharaman further stated.
Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about various schemes. She said, "Under the Emergency Credit Liquidity Guarantee Scheme, a total amount of Rs 2.05 lakh crore sanctioned to about 61 lakh borrowers, out of which Rs 1.52 lakh crore was disbursed." "Rs 7,227 crores have been disbursed under the Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/HFCs," she added. "SBI Utsav cards being distributed, under the festival advance scheme announced on October 12. 11 states sanctioned Rs 3,621 crores as an interest-free loans towards capital expenditure," FM further stated.
Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge), Santosh Gangwar attended felicitation program for regional officials of CLC, EPFO and ESIC in Delhi. "Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has provided the facility of special COVID-19 claim. Under this provision, EPFO settled over 41 lakh covid claims and disbursed Rs 11,000 crores to its members till September," said MoS Santosh Gangwar.