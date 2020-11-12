Global  
 

Turkmenistan President reveals massive statue of his favourite dog

The leader of Central Asia, country Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, has unveiled a towering gold monument for his favourite dog.The monument has reportedly been installed in a residential area designed for civil servants in the capital, Ashgabat.

The leader presents the dog as a ‘symbol of achievement and victory’


