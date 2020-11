Knight: Still issues around views on women in sport Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 minutes ago Knight: Still issues around views on women in sport Heather Knight believes Greg Clarke's recent comments, where he was criticised for saying a coach had told him female footballers do not like having the ball kicked hard at them, highlight there are still issues surrounding the perception of women in sport. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like