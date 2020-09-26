PM Modi at 17th virtual ASEAN summit says, ‘ASEAN core of east act policy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus on November 12 via video conferencing. Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal was also present during the virtual unveiling ceremony. PM Modi during the ceremony said, 'I wish that this statue inspires everyone, gives courage, compassion and teaches us dedication and intense love for our country.'
Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on November 12 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's recent tweet which he made on country's economic situation. Thakur said that Gandhi must focus on his party; there is discontent brewing against him in the Congress. 'He must retrospect to understand the reasons for the reducing vote bank, and why Congress numbers have dwindled in the Lok Sabha,' he said. Rahul Gandhi recently tweeted quoting a new paper with heading, 'Recession: July-Sept GDP to contract 8.6%, estimates RBI' he also wrote that, 'India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc co-chaired the 17th ASEAN-India Summit on November 12. The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States participated in the Summit that was held virtually. He said, "Strategic Partnership of India and ASEAN is based on our shared historical, geographical and cultural heritage. ASEAN has always been the core of our Act East Policy. There are many similarities between India's 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' and ASEAN's 'Outlook on Indo Pacific'."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held virtual bilateral Summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26. He also congratulated him for being elected as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka...