Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud

Insider Advertising daily for November 10. We are looking for nominations for our annual list of rising stars of Madison Avenue.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him. Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that "illegal activities" may have aided President-elect Joe Biden at the ballot box. When faced with host George Stephanopolous's pushback, Noem was adamant that widespread fraud existed, despite having zero concrete evidence.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered on news of Joe Biden and Harris's victory.