Watch: Ayodhya bathes in glee, lights ahead of 'Deepotsav'

Preparations for the 'Deepotsav' is underway in Ayodhaya.

The city bathed in lights, festivities and glee for the upcoming Diwali celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department aims to beat their own record of lighting the maximum numbers of earthen lamps.

Over 5 lakh earthen lamps are likely to be lit in this year's Deepotsav.

It will be the first since the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute came.