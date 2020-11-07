Watch: Ayodhya bathes in glee, lights ahead of 'Deepotsav'

Global  
 

Preparations for the 'Deepotsav' is underway in Ayodhaya.

The city bathed in lights, festivities and glee for the upcoming Diwali celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department aims to beat their own record of lighting the maximum numbers of earthen lamps.

Over 5 lakh earthen lamps are likely to be lit in this year's Deepotsav.

It will be the first since the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute came.


Ram temple complex in Ayodhya to be eco-friendly, says Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust

 Innovative and Vastu-compliant designs have been sent by professionals to the trust to develop the temple complex and other facilities
Ayodhya: Soon, Ramayana-themed cruise on river Saryu; all you need to know

 The fully air-conditioned 80-seater cruise will have large glass windows for experiencing the scenic beauty of Ayodhya's ghats.
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve [Video]

Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve

As many as 51,000 earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya marking the eve of Kartik Purnima. The lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of River Saryu. Sabarimala Temple in Kerala was decorated as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held. The eve of Dev Deepawali was celebrated in various ways across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday. PM will dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of NH-19. The city glowed on the eve as a laser show was held in Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat. The Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, later in the day. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali in various parts of the country. Kartik Purnima marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

Vadodara tea seller hands out free masks with each cup of chai [Video]

Vadodara tea seller hands out free masks with each cup of chai

As Gujarat saw rise in COVID-19 cases post Diwali, it has become necessary for the citizens to wear masks and follow basic guidelines to again defeat the virus. With this aim, a tea seller in Vadodara city is distributing free masks with a cup of tea to his customers. Sapan Machi, who runs his tea stall named 'Shree Sainath Tea Center' in Bajwada area, is doing his part to ensure Gujarat gets past what can be called a second wave of coronavirus in the western state. Sapan has so far distributed around 650 masks to his customers, and has pledged to continue this good deed till the virus is eliminated.

Coronavirus: Active cases decline for 5th straight day

 Active cases fell by more than 6,000 on Wednesday, continuing with the trend of discharges outnumbering fresh cases for the past five days. Since November 27,..
Earthen lamps lit at Kerala's Sabarimala on 'Karthigai Deepam' [Video]

Earthen lamps lit at Kerala's Sabarimala on 'Karthigai Deepam'

Earthen lamps have been lit at Kerala's Sabarimala on the occasion of 'Karthigai Deepam' on November 29. Like Diwali, Karthigai Deepam is a festival of lights. Meanwhile, 'Mahadeepam' was also lit atop the hillock near Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, Madurai on the occasion of Karthigai festival. Devotees stood in the streets around the temple and chanted hymns as the 'Mahadheepam' was lit.

Deepotsav: Preparations for 'Shobha Yatra' underway in Ayodhya [Video]

Deepotsav: Preparations for 'Shobha Yatra' underway in Ayodhya

Ahead of Deepotsav, preparations of Shobha Yatra is underway in Ayodhya. More than 100 workers dedicated for the preparation of 11 tableaus. Colourful tableau and various traditional dances are performed at the Shobha Yatra. The yatra will be followed by the Deepotsav on the Ram Janmabhoomi site. One of the workers said, "The tableau will be prepared by November 12-13. 70% of the work has been done."

Diwali 2020: CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple [Video]

Diwali 2020: CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations commenced on November 13 in Ayodhya...

Watch: Laser show brightens 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch: Laser show brightens 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya

The holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya is celebrating Diwali festival with religious zeal. UP government has organised 'Deepotsav' celebrations to celebrate Diwali. Laser show also dazzled the event...

Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' celebrations enter Guinness World Records for 'largest display of oil lamps' [Video]

Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' celebrations enter Guinness World Records for 'largest display of oil lamps'

Holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya has another thing to be proud of. The 'Deepotsav' celebrations has made it to the Guinness World Records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572..

