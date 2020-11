Corey Lewandowski Has COVID

Senior Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski told CNN on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Business Insider reports that Lewandowski has been part of Trump's inner circle for years.

Currently, he is part of a legal effort to overturn election results in several key battleground states.

Lewandowski is the latest in President Donald Trump's inner circle to test positive for coronavirus in recent days.