Over 130 Secret Service agents isolating amid White House COVID-19 outbreak Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:54s - Published 6 minutes ago Corey Lewandowski, Trump campaign adviser, tests positive for COVID-19 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown



Dr. Anthony Fauci said that there was "no appetite" for lockdowns in the US. He said steps like wearing masks and social distancing could be enough to control the pandemic. Fauci appeared on "Good.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:31 Published 2 hours ago White House Preps For Imaginary Second Term



Despite Joe Biden’s win, the Trump administration is moving forward with plans for a second term and refusing to cooperate for a smooth transition of power. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:05 Published 6 hours ago AOC Delusional?



The Democrats won back the White House. But, you wouldn't know that by the way Democratic leaders are acting. Leaders in the party are sniping and taking shots at each other over their humiliating.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:57 Published 6 hours ago

