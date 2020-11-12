Amazon Sues 2 Influencers for Selling Counterfeit Items on TikTok and Instagram

According to a lawsuit filed by Amazon on Thursday.

Kelly Fitzpatrick and Sabrina Kelly-Krejci allegedly used their social media accounts and personal websites to promote knockoff goods being sold on Amazon.

According to NBC News, the suit also names 11 businesses and individuals in China and America that allegedly listed the products on Amazon.

Amazon confirmed the integrity of the products by purchasing them from the alleged offenders.

Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of customer trust and partner support.

Was shocked by the overall brazenness of the women advertising the products on social media.

Every piece of data that you’d look at Amazon, or that we had, might have looked fine.

, Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's vice president of customer trust and partner support, via statement.

But the smoking gun here was sometimes lying in plain sight on a set of social media sites