|
|
|
Chicago's stay-at-home advisory is 'right' decision: IL Gov.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:39s - Published
Chicago's stay-at-home advisory is 'right' decision: IL Gov.
Illinois Governor J.B.
Pritzker on Thursday praised Chicago mayor for issuing a stay-at-home advisory to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while he scolded other leaders in the state for not doing enough.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
When 60 Minutes first met Barack Obama
Long before Obama's presidency, correspondent Steve Kroft interviewed the junior senator at his home in Chicago. Obama talked about race, Abe Lincoln--and tuna..
CBS News
|