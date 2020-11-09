Global  
 

Chicago's stay-at-home advisory is 'right' decision: IL Gov.

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s
Illinois Governor J.B.

Pritzker on Thursday praised Chicago mayor for issuing a stay-at-home advisory to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while he scolded other leaders in the state for not doing enough.


