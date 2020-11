Andrew Cuomo imposed new statewide restrictions, more could be coming as cases surge in New York City; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the latest.



Related videos from verified sources Parents Frustrated After Coronavirus Cases Close Bronx School



As some New York City schools in coronavirus hot spots begin to reopen, a school in the Bronx is closed for two weeks after new COVID-19 cases popped up. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has reaction from.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:01 Published 3 weeks ago Coronavirus Cases Close More Schools In Tri-State



More schools in our area are now closing or going remote due to COVID-19 outbreaks. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports from the Bronx. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:30 Published 3 weeks ago NYC's 'Neighborhood Rewind' Awaiting Cuomo's Approval



Under the plan, the city would impose restrictions on the nine neighborhoods that are currently experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. That includes closing schools and forcing restaurants to only.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:11 Published on October 5, 2020