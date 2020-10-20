Second wave hits ahead of the holidays
Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a stark warning for Michiganders as COVID-19 cases and deaths surge across the state.
Italy Set to Shut Down Cinemas as Europe Braces for Second Coronavirus Lockdown | THR NewsThe COVID-19 second wave has hit Europe and cinemas across the continent are again shutting down.
'We're Bracing For It': Boston Doctor Nervous About Second Coronavirus WaveDr. Shira Doron said hospitals are preparing for a tough winter ahead. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.