Oregon State defeats No. 15 Oregon in 124th meeting

The Beavers sent shockwaves through the state of Oregon when they took down the 15th-ranked Ducks in the 124th meeting between the two teams.

College were begging for anything this year, it was a good oregon/oregon state football game.

Oh boy did we get it.

Josh the 124th meeting between the ducks and the beavers on friday night.

It started with a bang from a duck.

Jaylon redd puts his arm in the ground and stays up.

37 yards later, the ducks are in the end zone first and up 7-0.

=== cam moments later in the newsroom, i said "what are the chances jermar jefferson busts a fat one off?"

Josh said "i don't know there is always a chance."

There is always a chance with this guy.

For the second week in a row, on his first touch of the game, jermar jefferson houses it.

The beavers send a message right here, they will bow to the ducks.

The ducks keep trying to get him but he won't slow down.

=== 5:30 left in the first.

Tyler shough gets you and me and the defense to bite on that option fake he loves so much.

This after shough started 9-10 passing.

Shough has the ducks up 14-7 early in the game.

==== josh back to the beast in orange.

Jermar jefferson chunks off another one.

On this play jefferson moves to fifth place all time at oregon state for 100 yard performances.

He has now ran for 100 or more yards 14 times in his career.

=== cam the beavs charging on that running game.

The ducks going more to the pass early and why wouldnt you when guys are this wide open?

Nice movement within the pocket and shough hits devon williams who is out on an open range.

Country roads take him home.

60 yards later, the ducks are up 21-10 and the game is headed in the direction josh and i both predicted it would go.

At the half, jermar jefferson was carrying the oregon state team on his back.

149 rushing yards in just the first half.

And tyler shough was playing exactly how he needed to be.

Oregon pulling away and not really looking back though oregon state chunked off some big plays.half was much different but at halftime, it didnt look like the beavs were going to have the man power to keep with a 15th ranked oregon.

Josh but the beavs would go ahead and flip that script starting here.

Zeriah beason over the top of lenore.

The beavs get within a field goal.

=== oregon responds quickly.

Tyler shough steps forward and then goes over the top of the defense.

Hunter kampoyer has nothing but end zone in front of him.

=== cam okay so the ducks are up 31-26.

Fog clearing in the 4th quarter.

Jermar jefferson did fine in the fog.

Take the fog away its just not fair.

Jefferson finished with 226 and 2 touchdowns.

Beavs take the lead 34-31.

=== josh cyrus habibi-likio does what he does best.

A one yard puch in and the ducks wake up and retake the lead.

==== cam there is more back and forth on this field than a tennis court.

Less than a minute left.

Yellow jersies everywhere but there is that rivalry fight.

Oregon state near the 5 down 4.

==== gebbia on 3rd and goal.

Both sides pushing and pushing with all of their might.

But ultimately gebbia is stopped short.

Following that play and heading into 4th and goal, you can see at the top of your screen... gebbia goes limping toward the sideline and eventually falls on the turf injured.

The absolute worst of timing for the beavers.

==== josh so on comes chance nolan, the back up redshirt sophomore for the biggest play of his life.

And what does he do with it?

Simple.

He sneaks it in on 4th and goal and the beavers take the lead with 33 seconds left on the clock.

There is no greater moment for a college athlete than right there.

=== but we know how fast the ducks can operate.

So we are not out of the willamette valley woods.

==== cam 9 seconds left, oregon has their heels on the ropes.

They try the ol' hook and latter maneuver.

Then they are going to try and do the elementary school lateral game.

But a bounce off shough's chest and the beavers shock the state and the nation.

==== the beavers win the 124th meeting between the ducks and the beavers.

Oregon's shot at a playoff appearence was slim but now it washed all the way down the drain.

And a little party starts in corvallis.

Josh oregon state controlled the running game.

Jermar jefferson goes into nearly every record book possible.

We are going to dig into that in just a moment.

Travis dye led the way for oregon but never found the endzone.

In the end 93 yards for dye.

Tristian gebbia played the type of game that you have to play in a game like this.

Thick fog through most of the game.

Gebbia ends up with 263 yards, but the most important thing.

He throws no interceptions.

Tyler shough on the other hand in a rare moment, coach cristobal's team did not seem disciplined in the big moments.

And oregon state fought really hard.

"obviuosly really happy for our guys to come out on top.

These guys have been working and believing.

They were able to finish the thing in the 4th quarter.

They had some great performances really in all phases.

We got a special running back that makes a difference.

We have a defense that you know, they got the ball with two minutes or so and they get that crucial stop for us to then be able to finish the game on offense.

I am obcviously really happy and proud of these guys.

This is a special win."

Butted to <"well you know, you have to finish the game.

We did not finish it.

It is like we always tell our players we take all these things together, even losses.

We got to coach them better.

We got to play better.

We had a chance to close out on a couple chances.

So, credit to them as well.

They deserve it.

If you take a look at some comparissons, the beavers literally beat the ducks at their own game.

Oregon state had more first downs, despite the ducks having a lot more at halftime.

The beavers had more total offense.

The beavers ran 16 more plays the ducks offense.

And in time of posand the ducksn judgement in those moments.

I have several examples to break down.

This is in the 2nd quarter.

Ducks looking to go up two scores near halftime.

It is hard to see with the thick fog in the area.

But look where this ball is thrown.

Three defenders in the area.

But shough takes the chance and the ball gets picked off.

This is a big moment for oregon to take control of this game.

Shough lapses in judgement.

=== 2nd example, shough again.

This time in the 4th quarter.

Oregon with another chance to go down and extend a lead.

Fog is no longer an issue here.

And once again, shough lofts it up into a spot where are three beavers to two ducks.

Out plain and simple after the game.

These are the kinds of things that oregon has to fix quikcly.

Mario cristobal says, "we gotta finish off the game.

That's the bottom line.

There's no way-- can't sugar coat that in any way, shape or form.

That's how one score games that could have been wins that werent because of one or two plays.

But that was not the case in the last two weeks.

1st quarter.

This is following a 13 yard punt that set up oregon in scoring position.

3rd down.

Look at the effort from andrzej hughes-murray.

This is the beavers' only sack of the game.

But it keeps oregon from taking advantage of great field position.

=== now we go to the last minute of the 4th.

Crunch time.

Gebbia hits a smart read to kolby taylor who will not go down.

He puts his arm down and gets an extra three yards or so out of it, and it sets the beavers up beauitfully to win the game.

That is the rivalry fight you need to win a game like this.

We could honestly talk about this game for the next 45 minutes and still have more storylines to break down.

Just the beavers second win against oregon since 2008.

Oregon not capitalizing on some good field position and oregon state defense stepping up being the reason the ducks couldn't capitalize.

And it was the oregon state offense that kind of took the air out of the ball.

Over 34 minutes of possession compared to oregon's 26 minutes.

The reason for that: the beavers dominated the ground game.

And that's thanks to one jermar jefferson.

Impossible to talk about this game without mentioning jefferson.

From his first touch on friday jefferson was electric.

And part of his motivation came from his performance in last year's rivalry match up.

It was a story of redemption for jermar jefferson.

In 20 attempts against the ducks last year the junior ran for 81 yards and a touchdown.

But it was what happened with just over 2 minutes left in last year's rivalry game.

Jermar jefferson says, "obviously wanted to redeem myself from last year.

What happened at the end with that fumble."

For 363 days-- this play has been on repeat in jefferson's head.

Announcer says, "... a screen to jefferson looking to run away from his wall of blockers and then fumbles!

And that is oregon ball."

Jefferson says, "i knew coming in this year, i studied hard.

I was really ready for this game and, you know, try not to make any mistakes."

So on the second play for the beavers offense, the ball went to jefferson... announcer says, "who's one of the best running backs in all of college football.

There's the first carry and there he goes."

And jefferson ran into the record books.

226 rushing yards.

The most ever in the 124 times these two teams have met.

All resulting in a game jefferson won't soon forget.

Jefferson says, "i just feel like it's number one you know... one of the biggest games i played in."

In 2020 in corvallis, redemption is spelled j-e-r-m-a-r.

Announcer says, "82-yards my goodness!"

As mentioned-- 226 yards rushing is the most ever by a player in the oregon-oregon state rivalry.

The record was previously held by former oregon running back jeremiah johnson.

He ran for 219 yards in the ducks 65-38 win over the beavers in 2008.

And while jefferson has cemented himself in rivalry history... he's climbing the ranks in oregon state history too.

Are we really surprised?

I hate saying it but in a normal season... there's no question jefferson is in the heisman conversation.

No question at all.

So we're putting jefferson on record watch.

Here's where he stands among oregon state rushers.

The closest on to first place is career 200-yard games.

Yesterday's performance has him tied for second, just one behind steven jackson's 4.

He's also now fifth