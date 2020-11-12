Nearly 20% Of Americans Wouldn't Un-Invite Loved One With COVID-19 Symptoms To Thanksgiving Dinner

UPI reports Ohio State University found nearly 40% of US residents plan to attend gatherings of ten or more people this holiday season.

Despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19, one-third of respondents said they wouldn't ask attendees at holiday parties with family or friends to wear masks.

The data showed that just over 25% indicated that they wouldn't practice social distancing, either.